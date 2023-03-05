Field Day Organized At Nagaon 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 4: Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Nagaon today organized field day on rapeseed mustard DRMR 150-35 at Kuruabahi village under Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).

The head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Niranjan Deka initiated the programme with an appeal to the farmer community to choose or select only the developed seed to get good turnover while farming their crops.

Besides, he spoke on the necessity of agricultural inputs and technology and urged the farmers body to apply the up-to-date information, machineries as well as other eco-friendly fertilizer while farming crops.

Arunima Deb Chaudhary state consultant, APART as well as National Food Security Mission, was present in the programme as the chief guest and asked for support and cooperation in this regard from the farmers fraternity of the district to boost the state agriculture sector. Priyanka Deka, district project associate, APART anchored the entire programme.

Over hundred farmers from the area as well as other officials as well as scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon like Sinki Barman, Ashfika Islam and technical expert from APART Durlabh Chandra Kalita participated in the programme, a release added.