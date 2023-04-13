Financial Aid To 131 Poor Patients From CM Relief Fund

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 12: As financial aid under chief minister’s relief fund Tezpur MLA, Prithvi Raj Rabha distributed cheques on Tuesday to a total of 131 financially backward and poor patients from his constituency. It is to be mentioned here that after visiting several such economically poor families under the constituency and taking stock of their condition the MLA distributed the cheques to their kin at his residence.

The beneficiaries include patients suffering from different deadliest diseases like cancer, cardiac problem, high blood pressure, neurology problem etc.

Giving away the cheque to the beneficiaries MLA Prithvi Raj Rabha expressed his satisfaction of extending his helping hand to those poor patients and their families and also assured to continue the mission to always stand by them at any critical situation.