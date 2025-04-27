Fire engulfs Mon Bhori restaurant

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 26: Mon Bhori, a popular restaurant in Moran Town, was completely destroyed by fire that razed at around 3 am last night damaging properties worth over several lakhs.

According to some sources the fire broke out due to a short circuit, but the real cause is not yet ascertained. Five Fire tenders struggled for hours to douse the fire but the restaurant was completely burnt down.

Two adjacent business establishments ‘Ma Hotel’ and one Dental Hub were also partially damaged in the incident. The owner Madhukar Marodia could not be contacted till the time of filing this report.