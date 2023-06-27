Fire Engulfs Five Business Establishments in Maligaon

Guwahati, June 27: Maligaon witnessed a major fire incident, resulting in the destruction of five business establishments, according to reports that emerged on Tuesday.

The fire broke out last night at Goshala Bazar in Maligaon, engulfing five shops in its path. Local police and a team of fire department officials promptly arrived at the scene. After a prolonged struggle, they managed to bring the raging flames under control.

The efforts to extinguish the fire took approximately two hours. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The incident occurred around 1 am last night.

It is worth mentioning that a massive fire recently erupted at a marketplace in Assam’s Mangaldoi district, resulting in the destruction of properties worth crores during the early hours of June 25.

Upon receiving information about the fire incident, at least four fire tenders were dispatched to the location to combat the flames, as per sources.

The fire initially broke out at one of the shops in the marketplace and quickly spread to adjacent establishments, including hardware and grocery stores. Properties worth crores were reduced to ashes.

One shop owner stated, “I was resting at home when one person came to our house to inform us about the fire incident and then I rushed to the site. Four fire tenders were making efforts to douse the flames. I had a grocery shop which is now engulfed in the fire.”

Police authorities reported that a total of seven shops were affected by the fire. A police official present at the scene commented, “At 2.30 a.m we received information that a fire broke out at the marketplace after which fire tenders rushed to the site and successfully doused the flames.”

While it is suspected that a short circuit may have caused the fire, the exact reason behind the incident has yet to be determined.

The incident serves as a reminder of the devastating impact fires can have on businesses and the need for precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire and implement appropriate safety measures to prevent similar incidents.