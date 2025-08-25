First Driver Training, Testing Centre opens in Nagaon

NAGAON, Aug 24: The first Accredited Driver Training Centre (ADTC) and Automated Driving Testing Track (ADTT) in Assam has been opened in Nagaon district, officials said.

The centre, situated in Rangalu, Kathiatali, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, they said.

- Advertisement -

It is an initiative towards transparency and citizen-centric public service delivery, an official statement said.

Through accredited and quality training and testing, the centre aims to improve road safety by refining drivers’ skills, it said.

The process of granting driving licenses would also be streamlined, ensuring greater transparency and minimising human intervention, the statement said.

The venture would generate employment opportunities for skilled youth in the areas of training and testing.

- Advertisement -

Similar facilities will be set up in Amingaon, Kamrup district, and Howly in Barpeta district, it said.

The state government has also submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to establish such centres in Biswanath and Dibrugarh districts, the statement added. (PTI)