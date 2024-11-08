First ICP along India-Bhutan opened in Assam

DARRANGA, Nov 7: The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga on Thursday.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the ICP in presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

ICP Darranga, sprawling across 14.5 acres and located about 700 metres from the India-Bhutan border, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including an office complex, parking areas, loading and unloading zones, a weighbridge, a warehouse, and residential quarters for officials.

Developed by the Land Ports Authority of India, it also features inspection spaces, plant quarantine systems and parking facilities to ensure efficient operations.

The strategic location of Darranga is further boosted by its connectivity.

On the Indian side, it is well-connected to National Highway 27 near Rangia, while on the Bhutanese side, a robust customs infrastructure at Samdrup-Jongkhar ensures efficient trade.

Ongoing improvements to the highway from Samdrup-Jongkhar to Tashigang are expected to further enhance connectivity and trade prospects.

Governor Acharya, terming it a historic moment, said, “The ICP will strengthen the deep ties between the two nations. It will help not only trade but also cultural exchange.”

Stressing the age-old relations between India and Bhutan, he said, “These ties have only deepened over the years. The King of Bhutan visiting Assam last year has further boosted our ties.”

“Religion and culture are important for both our countries and these are among the main common ties binding us,” he added.

Acharya also maintained that India has been performing its duties towards its neighbouring countries by cooperating and collaborating with them in various spheres.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay, in his speech, invited Indian investors to his country for individual as well as collaborative ventures, especially in the eastern part of the country.

“We want to prosper together with India. We export boulders to Bangladesh, but we are also exporting some manufactured goods and we want to boost it further,” Togbay said, adding that Bhutan is getting both goods and services from India, which can be increased further.

“We must build on our friendship and what better way that through people-to-people contact. This ICP will help in tourist as well as business exchanges,” he said.

“I also want to commit to a special programme to market eastern Bhutan and northeastern India together to the world,” Tobgay added, referring to the shared heritage with the region. (PTI)