First Kalyan Barooah Awards to honour five journalists

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: The Constitution Club of India in Delhi will host the presentation of the first Kalyan Barooah Awards on December 11, honouring outstanding journalists in memory of the late veteran journalist Kalyan Barooah. The awards have been established through a collaboration between NGO My Home India and the North East Media Forum (NEMF).

- Advertisement -

Kalyan Barooah, renowned as a Delhi correspondent for The Assam Tribune, tragically lost his life to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, along with his wife Nilakshi Bhattacharyya, a journalist with The Times of India.

A jury composed of journalists Ashish Gupta (Asomiya Pratidin), CK Nayak (Reuters & The Shillong Times), and Utpal Borpujari (journalist turned filmmaker) has chosen five media personalities for their exceptional contributions to the field of journalism.

In the print media category, freelance journalist Ranju Dodum from Arunachal Pradesh has been honoured, while in the electronic media category, Partha Jyoti Borah, associate editor with News18 Assam, is the recipient. Gitika Talukdar from Assam, serving as a freelancer, has been acknowledged for her outstanding work in photography, and Binod Tamang from Sikkim, associated with NE Live TV Channel, has been recognised for videography.

Eminent journalist Deepak Dewan from Delhi has been selected for the prestigious lifetime achievement award. The names of the awardees were disclosed by president Sanjib Kumar Baruah and general secretary Pranjal Pratim Das of NEMF, respectively, during a press meet in Delhi on Monday, in the presence of My Home India president Baldev Raj Sachdeva. The awards aim to celebrate and honour the impactful contributions of these journalists to the field of journalism.

- Advertisement -