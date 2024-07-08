Flood-affected farmers in Morigaon to receive free seeds

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, July 7: With an aim to revamp the economy of the flood-affected farmers who lost everything in the current flood, the Agricultural Department has initiated a development scheme in the district.

- Advertisement -

The department has adopted a scheme called ‘Raising Community Nursery’, which is being implemented under the Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) 2024-25 scheme. The seeds of the improved Ranjit Sub-1 variety were sown in selected soils on the banks of Charanbeel under the Morigaon Agricultural Development Circle on Sunday.

The Agriculture Department of Assam has taken the initiative to provide free seeds to the flood-affected farmers by preparing collective seedbeds in the state. The program was attended by senior agricultural development officer Padum Bora, assistant agricultural inspector Mohan Bora, and other concerned officers and employees. The scheme aims to provide relief to lakhs of farmers affected by the floods in the state.