Flower festival to commence from Dec 30th to Jan 1st in Golaghat

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, Dec 22: KHUMTAI PLANT and FLOWER FESTIVAL –3 will commenced from 30th December 2024 to 1st January, 2025 at Melamora Eco-Tea Tourism Centre, near Meluha, one of the Major tourist spots in the district of Golaghat.

- Advertisement -

Various groups and NGOs of the state will take part in this unique festival and an exhibition cum sales of plants and flowers will also take place during the three-day celebrations, as told by Mrinal Saikia, MLA, Khumtai, to cheer up the young minds of the state.