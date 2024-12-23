Flower festival to commence from Dec 30th to Jan 1st in Golaghat

HT Correspondent
GOLAGHAT, Dec 22: KHUMTAI PLANT and FLOWER FESTIVAL –3 will commenced from 30th December 2024 to 1st January, 2025 at Melamora Eco-Tea Tourism Centre, near Meluha, one of the Major tourist spots in the district of Golaghat.
Various groups and NGOs of the state will take part in this unique festival and an exhibition cum sales of plants and flowers will also take place during the three-day celebrations, as told by Mrinal Saikia, MLA, Khumtai, to cheer up the young minds of the state.