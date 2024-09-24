Forest Dept conducts eviction drive in Goalpara’s Bandarmatha RF

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 24: The Forest Department, with the support of the district administration, carried out a major eviction drive in the Bandarmatha Reserve Forest under the Lakhipur Forest Range of Goalpara district, a news bulletin informed on Tuesday.

As per reports, the operation targeted illegal settlements within the reserve forest area, which had been encroached upon by local residents.

Out of the total 118 hectares of the Bandarmatha Reserve Forest, around 55 hectares had been illegally occupied by 450 families.

Meanwhile, these families had been residing in the protected area, causing significant damage to the forest’s ecosystem.

The eviction drive was conducted to reclaim the encroached land and restore the forest’s natural habitat.

The Forest Department, supported by local police and other administrative officials, ensured that the operation was carried out smoothly.

No major resistance was reported during the operation.

Additionally, the reclaimed land will undergo reforestation efforts to restore the ecological balance in the region.