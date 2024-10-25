25 C
Forest Dept, train crew avert elephant collision on Hawaipur-Lamsakhang line

Spotting a herd of elephants on the tracks, the loco pilots of a fuel tanker and an empty goods train promptly applied emergency brakes, sparing the animals from a deadly collision.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: In a remarkable act of vigilance and quick response, forest officials from the Lanka Range, Nagaon South Division, and the crew of two trains prevented a potential catastrophe near post 167/1 on the Hawaipur-Lamsakhang stretch at 5:00 a.m, environmentalist and wildlife conservation advocate Kaushik Barua informed on Friday.

The operation involved dedicated forest staff, including Abdul Mazid, Bipin Saikia, and Bishnu Kishan, and was expertly supported by train pilots Sanjay Kumar and M. Chakarbarty.

Barua shared the heroic efforts on the micro-blogging site X, lauding the collaboration that prevented a tragic outcome for Assam’s elephants and highlighted the importance of coordinated conservation efforts.

He wrote, “Today, around 5.00 a.m., alert forest staff from Lanka Range and quick thinking Loco Pilots of a train hauling fuel tankers and an empty goods train successfully averted a catastrophe when they saw elephants on the track near post 167/1 on the Hawaipur – Lamsakhang stretch.”

