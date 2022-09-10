33 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 10, 2022
type here...

Forest officials arrested for accepting bribe

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: Sleuths of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam on Friday caught two Forest department personnel red handed while accepting a bribe in order to settle a case.

- Advertisement -

According to the directorate, a Grade 2 forester Kamini Narzary had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant in order to regularise a forest case in the name of the complainant. Later, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 35,000 by the accused public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Friday by a team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption at Padma Beel area under Gossaigaon PS. The accused Kamini Narzary and forest guard Prabin Brahma, both from the office of the divisional forest officer, Kachugaon Forest Division, Gossaigaon, were caught red handed around 12:00 PM, in an eatery named Mongolian Dhaba, soon after they accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant and were counting the amount of Rs 20,000.

The tainted bribe money was then recovered from their possession and a case was registered in the ACB Police Station on Friday itself vide ACB PS Case No. 37/2022 U/S 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and section 120B IPC in this connection.

Necessary legal follow up actions are underway, a release stated.

BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II
BTS V: FASHION IN 2022
BTS V: FASHION IN 2022
Right Way To Eat Fruit
Right Way To Eat Fruit
Every Time Honey Rose Raised The Glam Quotient
Every Time Honey Rose Raised The Glam Quotient
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Economy: Future Tense

The Hills Times - 0
BTS J-Hope-Approved Ways To Style Red Outfits 12 Things You Didn’t Know About Queen Elizabeth II BTS V: FASHION IN 2022 Right Way To Eat Fruit Every Time Honey Rose Raised The Glam Quotient