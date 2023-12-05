Formation of Hojai district committee of AAJU

HT Correspondent

DOBOKA, Dec 4: The Hojai district committee of the All Assam Journalists’ Union (AAJU) was formed with 31 members during the 2nd plenary convention held at Sutargaon GP’s conference hall in Doboka, Hojai district. The convention, presided over by AAJU president Pankaj Kumar Nath, had Abdul Hakim briefing the significance of the meeting.

During the event, AAJU vice president Rajesh Dutta, executive member Apurva Bora, and Sadiquz Zaman spoke about the organisational activities of AAJU. Abdul Hakim and Sohidul Alom were elected as the president and general secretary, respectively. Ismail Ali and Sadiquz Zaman were nominated as state representatives, and Mahananda Bordoloi, Basit Alam Choudhry, Sanjib Saikia, Subrata Sarkar, and Sanjib Dey were appointed as advisors.

Several journalists, including Ismail Ali, Babul Talukdar, and Dilwar Hussain, addressed the gathering, highlighting the security and ongoing issues faced by journalists in Hojai district. They appealed to the government to address these concerns.