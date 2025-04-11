‘Viksit Assam @ 2047’ Workshop inaugurated in Guwahati to chart state’s long-term growth vision

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 10: The inaugural ceremony of the two-day workshop on “Viksit Assam @ 2047”, organised by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Transformation and Development Department and the State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), Assam, was held on Wednesday at Hotel Arista, Guwahati.

The workshop aims to build a strategic roadmap for Assam’s future development, aligning with India’s national vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

According to an official statement, the event commenced with a welcome address by Ranjan Sharma, Special Commissioner & Secretary, Transformation and Development Department, Government of Assam.

He warmly welcomed dignitaries and participants and said, “This workshop marks a vital step in Assam’s journey toward inclusive and sustainable development. Collaborative efforts such as this are essential to envisioning a future that benefits all citizens.”

In his address, Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota, described Viksit Assam @ 2047 as more than a mere policy roadmap.

“It is a collective commitment,” he said, “to establish a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Assam.”

Dr Kota emphasised that the vision rests on four core principles—equity, innovation, sustainability, and integrity.

He identified key pillars for Assam’s development, including quality education, accessible healthcare, living wages, social justice, environmental sustainability, and technological advancement.

“We must nurture families with education and healthcare, build harmonious communities, and drive economic growth by embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, resilient smart agriculture, and effective governance,” he said.

“Together, we can shape a future where Assam thrives with opportunity, resilience, and collective strength.”

Dr Neelam Patel, Project Director for Assam, NITI Aayog, delivered the opening remarks and offered a detailed overview of the Vision Assam 2047 initiative.

“Assam holds immense potential,” Dr. Patel said.

“But we must address existing gaps strategically. The future depends on a unified approach that supports economic growth, promotes technological innovation, and uplifts every section of society,” he added.

She also acknowledged Assam’s unique strengths, including its natural resources, youthful population, and cultural heritage, while calling for targeted interventions in areas such as education, healthcare, industry, and infrastructure.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof Vinod Paul, Member of NITI Aayog, who said the development of India hinges on the development of its states, and that Assam is a vital player in this national journey.

“We cannot speak of a developed India without ensuring the comprehensive development of Assam,” Prof Paul said.

“Assam’s youthful population, rich natural resources, and growing digital infrastructure are key assets. We must tap into these strengths to unlock transformative growth,” he added.

He stressed the importance of embracing emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize the state’s educational and economic sectors.

Prof Paul also highlighted the central role of women in Assam’s progress.

“Women’s empowerment is not just a goal—it is a catalyst for inclusive growth. Development must reach every home, every individual,” he added.

Another key speaker, Dr OP Agarwal, a distinguished fellow at NITI Aayog, presented an in-depth SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis of Assam.

He urged policymakers to build on Assam’s strengths while addressing its vulnerabilities with foresight and urgency.

“A clear understanding of where Assam stands today is essential to plan where it needs to go,” Dr Agarwal said.

“This includes addressing infrastructural gaps, leveraging tourism, improving agricultural productivity, and strengthening institutions,” he further noted.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, CEO of SITA Assam, who expressed gratitude to the speakers, guests, and organisers.

“We are committed to supporting Assam’s development vision by promoting innovation, leveraging technology, and building strategic partnerships,” he said.

The two-day workshop includes multiple interactive sessions, expert panels, and stakeholder discussions focused on building a resilient, inclusive roadmap for Assam’s long-term growth.

Day one featured a series of sessions on the current state of Assam’s economy, tourism potential, innovations in food and horticulture, sustainable aquaculture, strengthening MSMEs, and promoting handicrafts and local entrepreneurship.

These discussions brought together policymakers, economists, entrepreneurs, and sector experts.

Officials said that the workshop will continue on Thursday with additional sessions focused on data-driven governance, skill development, digital public infrastructure, and social equity.

The Viksit Assam @ 2047 initiative, as highlighted by all the speakers, is not just a state-level exercise—it is a vision for the future that aligns Assam with India’s broader ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.