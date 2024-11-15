20 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

Former BTC leader passes away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 14: Alindra Kumar Machahary, former executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and a prominent leader in the Bodoland People’s Front, passed away earlier Thursday after a prolonged illness.

- Advertisement -

A noted social worker and well-known public figure, Machahary served three terms as a Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) of the Bodoland Territorial Council and held the position of executive member in the BTC. He was elected to the BTC legislative assembly from the Rowta constituency from 2005 to 2020 for three consecutive terms.

Related Posts:

During the Bodoland Movement, he played a vital role as district commander of the Bodo Volunteer Force, dedicating himself to the cause of Bodo rights and identity.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Various social organisations, including student unions representing different communities, have extended their deep condolences on his demise.

Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AJYCP launches hunger strike in Margherita

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter