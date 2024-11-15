Former BTC leader passes away

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 14: Alindra Kumar Machahary, former executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and a prominent leader in the Bodoland People’s Front, passed away earlier Thursday after a prolonged illness.

- Advertisement -

A noted social worker and well-known public figure, Machahary served three terms as a Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) of the Bodoland Territorial Council and held the position of executive member in the BTC. He was elected to the BTC legislative assembly from the Rowta constituency from 2005 to 2020 for three consecutive terms.

During the Bodoland Movement, he played a vital role as district commander of the Bodo Volunteer Force, dedicating himself to the cause of Bodo rights and identity.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Various social organisations, including student unions representing different communities, have extended their deep condolences on his demise.