HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 2: The former chief executive member of the NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC),

Mohet Hojai joined the ruling BJP in a function in Diyungbra in Dima Hasao.

Hojai joined the BJP in the presence of NCHAC, CEM Dobolal Garlosa, state power minister, Nandita

Garlosa, BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita and leaders of the Dima Hasao BJP district committee.