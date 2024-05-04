26.2 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 4, 2024
type here...

Former KAAC CEM Sum Ronghang Passes Away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 3: Sum Ronghang, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and a prominent figure in Assam’s political landscape, breathed his last at Health City Hospital in Guwahati on Friday.

- Advertisement -

He was 61.

Ronghang, who also served as the president of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC), succumbed to multiple organ failure after battling several health complications for some time.

His absence from recent party activities, including the Parliamentary election, was attributed to his deteriorating health condition.

Expressing deep sorrow over Ronghang’s demise, Tuliram Ronghang, the current CEM of KAAC, took to Facebook to pay tribute to his fellow leader.

- Advertisement -

“I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Sum Ronghang, former HAD minister, govt of Assam. He was a great leader; his contribution to the people of Karbi Anglong will be remembered forever. His passing is a big loss to our society. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Tuliram Ronghang.

Ronghang began his political journey with the Congress party, contesting and winning the KAAC election from the Langfer MAC constituency. He served as a member of autonomous council (MAC) and held various executive positions within the council, including the crucial role of executive member for education. Later, he ascended to the position of CEM, contributing significantly to the development of the region.

In subsequent years, Ronghang continued his political career, contesting elections and holding different portfolios. He briefly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, winning the State Assembly election as a BJP MLA from Diphu LAC in 2016 and serving as the HAD Minister. However, he returned to the Congress party in 2021, contesting in the state Assembly election but facing defeat to BJP candidate Bidyasing Engleng.

Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

5th Birboidima Tribal Cultural Conference to be held on May 9

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers