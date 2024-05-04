Former KAAC CEM Sum Ronghang Passes Away

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 3: Sum Ronghang, former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and a prominent figure in Assam’s political landscape, breathed his last at Health City Hospital in Guwahati on Friday.

He was 61.

Ronghang, who also served as the president of the Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC), succumbed to multiple organ failure after battling several health complications for some time.

His absence from recent party activities, including the Parliamentary election, was attributed to his deteriorating health condition.

Expressing deep sorrow over Ronghang’s demise, Tuliram Ronghang, the current CEM of KAAC, took to Facebook to pay tribute to his fellow leader.

“I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Sum Ronghang, former HAD minister, govt of Assam. He was a great leader; his contribution to the people of Karbi Anglong will be remembered forever. His passing is a big loss to our society. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Tuliram Ronghang.

Ronghang began his political journey with the Congress party, contesting and winning the KAAC election from the Langfer MAC constituency. He served as a member of autonomous council (MAC) and held various executive positions within the council, including the crucial role of executive member for education. Later, he ascended to the position of CEM, contributing significantly to the development of the region.

In subsequent years, Ronghang continued his political career, contesting elections and holding different portfolios. He briefly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015, winning the State Assembly election as a BJP MLA from Diphu LAC in 2016 and serving as the HAD Minister. However, he returned to the Congress party in 2021, contesting in the state Assembly election but facing defeat to BJP candidate Bidyasing Engleng.