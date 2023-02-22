22 C
Former NEIST scientist selected for Ayabhatta Science Centre award

Assam
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 21: Retired chief scientist of the  CSIR-NEIST (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, has been selected for the prestigious ‘Dr Jiban Chandra Sarmah Kotoky Memorial Bigyan Prasar Award 2023’, instituted by the Jorhat District Aryabhatta Science Centre.

A statement from the Centre informed that the award will be presented to Dr Paran Baruah, in a ceremony to be held at the premises of Horucharai Gharphalia High School on the outskirts here on February 28 on the occasion of ‘National Science Day’.

Dr Baruah, presently the president of governing body of Jorhat College (Amalgamated) and also of Jorhat Environment Forum, and a former president of the National Children’s Science Congress, Jorhat branch, has been involved in promotion and popularizing of science.

He is an author of several books and has research papers, articles published in different journals, magazines and newspapers respectively. He has been also associated with activities related to environment protection.

Dr Baruah, who is a recipient of several awards, is originally from Nazira, Sivasagar district. He now resides in Jorhat.

