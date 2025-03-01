Atul Bora highlights youth innovation on National Science Day

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 28: Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, and other departments, stressed the importance of observing National Science Day to inspire young minds towards scientific pursuits.

While addressing the National Science Day programme organised at CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat, as the chief guest, he also emphasised the government’s initiatives in promoting scientific research and innovation. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts among scientists to address pressing global challenges, such as climate change.

The CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), in collaboration with the Assam Science Society, Jorhat Branch, and the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), celebrated National Science Day 2025 with the theme ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for Viksit Bharat.’

Pegu also spoke on the state government’s developmental projects and financial allocations for Assam’s growth.

“The establishment of the country’s first multi-modal logistics park in Jogighopa and recent government efforts to strengthen human resource development,” he added.

He emphasised the need for skilled manpower and urged faculty members and scientists to contribute to building a Viksit Bharat.

Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, in his speech, emphasised the need to promote scientific awareness among young minds, recognising them as the pillars of the nation’s future. He acknowledged the continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in transforming India into a developed nation. He also praised CSIR-NEIST’s scientists for their dedicated research efforts and encouraged educators to adopt a practical approach to teaching science.

The National Science Day Lecture was delivered by Dr Sekhar C Mande, national president of Vijnana Bharati and Former DG of CSIR, on the topic ‘History of the Biomedical Sciences of India’, highlighting ancient techniques of biomedicine like rhinoplasty and variolations, which were later adopted by Western countries.

He also addressed the challenges posed by infectious diseases and strategies to combat them effectively. In conclusion, he emphasised the importance of maintaining good health through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

An AMR surveillance web tool for hospitals, ‘Pro-DR’, developed by CSIR-NEIST, was also inaugurated on the occasion by Dr Sekhar C Mande.

Dr. V M Tiwari, director of CSIR-NEIST, highlighted the contributions of CSIR-NEIST towards scientific and technological advancements in the Northeast region and detailed various innovative technologies developed by the institute.

He also emphasised the role of the Science and Technology Innovation Hubs for the North East Region (STINER) and IICON facilities in supporting farmers and entrepreneurs. He reiterated CSIR-NEIST’s commitment to society through research and development. He also highlighted the institute’s Aroma Plan, which aims to achieve 1 lakh agarwood plantation this year as part of the state’s initiative to promote the agarwood industry through the Aroma Mission.

Dr Bimala Prasad Baruah, former scientist of CSIR-NEIST and the Working President of Assam Science Society, Jorhat Branch, briefly spoke about the significance of Science Day. He underscored the role of awards in encouraging scientists and lauded the contributions of the Assam Science Society, Jorhat Branch, since its inception.

On this occasion, a special lecture series was organised, where Professor Bidyut Kumar Sarma, Director of DBT-North East Centre for Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat; Dr Sanjeev Kumar Vashney, Advisor, DST, Government of India (Retd.); Dr Amrita Kashyap Chaliha, managing director, Chroma Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Dibrugarh; Ananyaa Narain, vice president, Geospatial World; and Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia, principal scientist, CSIR-NEIST, delivered talks on various topics of recent relevance.

The entire programme was organised in three different sessions: Young Scientist Conclave, Special Lecture Session, and the Valedictory and National Science Day Lecture.

Dr Pankaj Bharali, Scientist at CSIR-NEIST, coordinated the entire programme and attended as a representative of INYAS.

The event was attended by the CSIR-NEIST community, members of the Assam Science Society, Jorhat Branch, invited guests, representatives from various institutions in Jorhat, as well as university, college, and school students from Jorhat and nearby areas, professors, teachers, and the general public.