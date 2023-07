GUWAHATI, July 15: Former Congress MLA and a social worker Kandarpa Kumar Das passed away after a brief illness in a city hospital last night.

He was 84. He was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Sarukhetri constituency in 1972.

A Congress worker since his college days, he went on to become president of All Assam Youth Congress, president of Barpeta District Congress and vice-president of Assam State Congress.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and two daughters.