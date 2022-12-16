Free employability training for non-engineering graduates of Assam

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 15: United Hands for Social Advancement, Assam is organising an ‘Online Employability Training’ for 2022 passed and 2023 passing non-engineering graduates from Arts, Science and Commerce background under corporate social responsibility of leading MNC.

The 60+ hours training will cover communication skills, business skills, logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude, interview skills, resume writing, etc., followed by training on domain specific domains and other free self-learning for trainees.

Interested and eligible candidates are requested to contact Dr Mohan Sharma, president, UHSA (contact number – 8721051252 or unitedhandsngo@gmail.com) on or before December 31, 2022.