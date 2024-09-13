28 C
Ganesh Utsav in Hojai concludes with idols’ immersion

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 12: Devotees in Hojai bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after six days of puja on Wednesday evening, held at various locations from September 6 to 11. Members of the Hojai Baybasayee Ganpati Puja Udyapan Samity took the idols of Lord Ganesha to Shivbari Pond for immersion, leading a procession while chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, praying for the deity’s return next year and blessings of peace, harmony, and prosperity.

Speaking to this correspondent, Vinod Gupta said this year’s puja was special as it marked their silver jubilee celebration. With Lord Ganesha’s blessings and the support of all, the festivities were celebrated with pomp, gaiety, and grandeur. 

Notably, Ganesh Visarjan, also known as Ganesh immersion, marks the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The ceremony involves immersing Lord Ganesha’s idol in water, symbolising his return to his divine abode. Though the celebrations conclude, the spirit of Ganesha’s wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune continues to inspire devotees throughout the year.

