Gauhati HC Allows Families of 3 Hmar Youths to Bring Bodies Home for Burial

August 9, Friday: In a compassionate ruling, the Gauhati High Court has granted permission to the families of three Hmar youths to bring their bodies home for burial. The decision comes as a relief to the grieving families, who have been seeking to honor their loved ones with traditional burial rites.

The three youths tragically lost their lives under circumstances that have brought immense sorrow to their communities. Following the court’s directive, arrangements are being made to transport the bodies back to their hometowns, where they will be laid to rest.

This ruling underscores the court’s sensitivity to cultural and familial sentiments during times of loss, ensuring that the final rites of the deceased can be conducted in accordance with their traditions. The families have expressed their gratitude for the court’s decision, which allows them to bid a proper farewell to their loved ones.