30 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

Gauhati HC Allows Families of 3 Hmar Youths to Bring Bodies Home for Burial

Gauhati High Court grants permission to the families of three Hmar youths to bring their bodies home for burial, following their tragic deaths.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 9, Friday: In a compassionate ruling, the Gauhati High Court has granted permission to the families of three Hmar youths to bring their bodies home for burial. The decision comes as a relief to the grieving families, who have been seeking to honor their loved ones with traditional burial rites.

- Advertisement -

The three youths tragically lost their lives under circumstances that have brought immense sorrow to their communities. Following the court’s directive, arrangements are being made to transport the bodies back to their hometowns, where they will be laid to rest.

This ruling underscores the court’s sensitivity to cultural and familial sentiments during times of loss, ensuring that the final rites of the deceased can be conducted in accordance with their traditions. The families have expressed their gratitude for the court’s decision, which allows them to bid a proper farewell to their loved ones.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police Review Criminal Cases in Guwahati City for Law Enforcement

The Hills Times -