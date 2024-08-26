Gauhati HC Orders DFO to Submit Affidavit on Goalpara Forest Encroachment Clearance

HT Digital

August 26, Monday: The Gauhati High Court has taken a firm stance on the issue of forest encroachment in Assam’s Goalpara district, instructing the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) to submit a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to clear the encroached land. The directive comes as part of the ongoing efforts to restore and protect the forest area, which has been under significant threat due to illegal encroachment.

The court’s order underscores the critical need for action to safeguard Assam’s forested regions, which are vital for environmental balance and biodiversity conservation. The DFO is expected to provide a comprehensive report on the current status of the forest land and the measures implemented to prevent further encroachment.

This move by the Gauhati High Court highlights the judiciary’s commitment to environmental preservation, ensuring that forest areas are protected from unlawful occupation and are restored to their natural state.