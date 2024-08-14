33 C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
NGT Directs Centre to File Affidavit on Action Against Assam’s Top Forest Officer

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Centre to submit an affidavit detailing the action taken against Assam's top forest officer in connection with alleged environmental violations.

HT Digital

August 14, Wednesday: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Centre to file an affidavit outlining the actions taken against Assam’s top forest officer in relation to alleged environmental violations. The directive comes as part of an ongoing investigation into accusations that the senior officer was involved in activities detrimental to the state’s forest conservation efforts.

The NGT’s order follows complaints regarding the officer’s alleged failure to prevent environmental degradation in Assam’s forested regions. The tribunal has expressed concern over the reported violations and has sought a detailed report from the central government to clarify the steps taken to address the issue.

This development underscores the NGT’s commitment to holding public officials accountable for environmental protection and ensuring that conservation laws are strictly enforced. The tribunal has given the Centre a specified time frame to submit the affidavit, which is expected to include information on any disciplinary actions or investigations initiated against the officer.

The case has drawn significant attention, as it raises questions about the effectiveness of environmental governance in Assam. Environmentalists and concerned citizens are closely watching the proceedings, hoping for stringent action to safeguard the state’s rich natural heritage.

The outcome of this case could have broader implications for forest management and conservation efforts across India, as the NGT continues to play a pivotal role in addressing environmental issues at the national level.

