Gauhati HC senior advocate honours Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 10: Anil Kumar Bhattacharya, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court, visited Thulungapuri Dotma in Kokrajhar on Wednesday and offered floral tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). He was accompanied by Sabdaram Rabha and Ranjit Mushahary, advocates of Gauhati High Court, and Saito Basumatary, advocate.

Bhattacharya recalled the contributions and dedication of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, who rendered endless services towards the welfare and upliftment of the Bodo and downtrodden communities in Assam. He described Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma as one of the prominent leaders of the Bodos and the entire state of Assam.

“Today, I visited Thulungapuri, Dotma, to pay respects and floral tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. He was not only a leader of the Bodos but also of the entire Assam. Under his leadership, the movements led by AASU and ABSU gained reputation worldwide. Today, we remember his contributions to society and the welfare of the Bodo community,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya also visited the BTC Secretariat in Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, and Bodoland University, Debargaon, where he met with the registrar and faculties of the university. He expressed satisfaction after touring various educational institutions and the BTC Secretariat in particular.