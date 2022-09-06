Assam CM Announces 31st March as Student Day on Bodofa UN Brahma’s Birth Day

KOKRAJHAR,SEP 6: Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the 31st March as ‘Student Day’ in the state on the day of birth of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma,former president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Dr Sarma made this announcement today at Thulungapuri Dotma in Kokrajhar while offering rich floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at his burial place.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma and all cabinet ministers are in Kokrajhar to attend the cabinet meeting of the state government being held at BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro, BTR government officials offered warm welcome and felicitation to chief minister and all cabinet ministers with traditional Aronai and buckey.

Dr Sarma laid foundation stone for construction of special infrastructure development at Thulungapuri Dotma complex.

The complex would be constructed with an amounting of Rs.10 crores from the BTC government and Bodoland Welfare Department, Govt of Assam.

Chief minister Dr Sarma also inaugurated the Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar.

Dr Sarma said that the Thulungapuri Dotma ( burial place of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma) infrastructural would be developed and accordingly today emphasised to build healthy infrastructure of the Thulungapuri Dotma complex.

He has recalled contributions of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma,who dedicated and sacrificed for the caused of down trodden communities Bodos and other tribal peoples.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro have welcomed the cabinet meeting and hopeful that the cabinet meeting will be a milestone moment for the people of BTR districts while bringing massive welfare and development of the region.