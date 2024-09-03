32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Gauhati HC Suspends APSC Scam Verdict, Grants Bail to 26 Accused

Gauhati High Court suspends verdict in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam and grants bail to 26 individuals previously convicted by the special court.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 3, Tuesday: The Gauhati High Court has suspended the verdict in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam, granting bail to 26 accused individuals. This move comes after a special court had sentenced them to imprisonment earlier. The court’s decision offers temporary relief to those involved in the controversial scam that shook the state’s public service recruitment process.

- Advertisement -

Justice Robin Phukan, presiding over the hearing, granted the suspension of the lower court’s judgment while the appeals filed by the convicts are being reviewed. The 26 individuals who were convicted by the special court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating and forgery, will remain out on bail until further orders from the High Court.

The accused had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for terms ranging from seven to ten years. The defense argued that the special court’s judgment had inconsistencies and procedural lapses, which merited a review by the High Court. Taking note of the arguments, the High Court decided to suspend the execution of the sentences, pending a thorough examination of the appeal.

The APSC cash-for-jobs scam, unearthed in 2016, involved the exchange of bribes for government jobs and led to the arrest of several APSC officials, including its chairman Rakesh Paul. The scam had exposed deep-rooted corruption within the state’s recruitment process, leading to widespread outrage and demands for systemic reforms.

The suspension of the verdict has been met with mixed reactions. While the families of the accused have welcomed the decision, many are concerned about its impact on the fight against corruption in public institutions. The court has yet to set a date for the next hearing

10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles Flags Off National Integration Tour Covering Northeast India

The Hills Times -
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys