Gauhati HC Suspends APSC Scam Verdict, Grants Bail to 26 Accused

HT Digital

September 3, Tuesday: The Gauhati High Court has suspended the verdict in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam, granting bail to 26 accused individuals. This move comes after a special court had sentenced them to imprisonment earlier. The court’s decision offers temporary relief to those involved in the controversial scam that shook the state’s public service recruitment process.

- Advertisement -

Justice Robin Phukan, presiding over the hearing, granted the suspension of the lower court’s judgment while the appeals filed by the convicts are being reviewed. The 26 individuals who were convicted by the special court under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including cheating and forgery, will remain out on bail until further orders from the High Court.

The accused had been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for terms ranging from seven to ten years. The defense argued that the special court’s judgment had inconsistencies and procedural lapses, which merited a review by the High Court. Taking note of the arguments, the High Court decided to suspend the execution of the sentences, pending a thorough examination of the appeal.

The APSC cash-for-jobs scam, unearthed in 2016, involved the exchange of bribes for government jobs and led to the arrest of several APSC officials, including its chairman Rakesh Paul. The scam had exposed deep-rooted corruption within the state’s recruitment process, leading to widespread outrage and demands for systemic reforms.

The suspension of the verdict has been met with mixed reactions. While the families of the accused have welcomed the decision, many are concerned about its impact on the fight against corruption in public institutions. The court has yet to set a date for the next hearing