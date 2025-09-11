33.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Pema Khandu, Arunachal deputy CM congratulate Radhakrishnan on winning VP polls

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Sept 10: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on winning the vice presidential polls.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee for the VP polls, was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, bagging 452 votes against the opposition’s candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy’s 300 votes.

In a post on X, Khandu said, “My sincere congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on assuming the high office of Vice President of India. Your extensive experience in public service, rooted in a deep connection with people, positions you well to guide the Rajya Sabha with wisdom, fairness, and dedication.”

Khandu said Radhakrishnan’s leadership will strengthen the country’s democratic institutions and give voice to those at the margins.

“Wishing you strength and success as you embark on this important role of safeguarding the dignity and effectiveness of our parliamentary democracy,” Khandu added.

Mein also hailed Radhakrishnan’s victory.

“Congratulations to Vice President–Elect Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan ji. I extend my warmest wishes on your victory in the 2025 Vice Presidential election,” the deputy chief minister said in a social media post.

From Coimbatore to the Vice-President’s enclave in New Delhi, the remarkable journey is a true reflection of perseverance, dedication, and a lifetime of public service, Mein said, referring to Radhakrishnan.

“May your tenure in this esteemed office be filled with success and contribute greatly to the progress of our nation,” he added.

Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, is a two-time Member of Parliament and has previously served as the governor of Jharkhand and Telangana.

He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar as the 15th Vice President of India. (PTI)

