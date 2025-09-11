33.7 C
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Arunachal exploring ropeway to improve accessibility across its challenging terrain: Chief secy

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Sept 10: Arunachal Pradesh is exploring the potential of ropeway networks to improve accessibility across its challenging terrain, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta said on Wednesday.

Gupta held a meeting with National Highways Logistics Management Ltd chairman Vinay Kumar to deliberate on the possibilities of ropeway projects in the state.

“Such infrastructure could significantly enhance connectivity and accessibility across our diverse and challenging terrain, thereby supporting the inclusive socio-economic development of the state,” Gupta said in a post on X.

He noted that ropeway networks, if strategically implemented, could serve remote habitations, reduce travel time, and ease the movement of both people and goods in difficult mountainous regions.

He stressed the importance of collaborative planning with central agencies to ensure feasibility, sustainability, and maximum benefits to local communities.

“We look forward to continued discussions and collaborative efforts to thoroughly explore and advance these opportunities for the benefit of our people,” he said in another social media post.

Officials said the discussions mark an early stage in the process, with detailed studies and follow-up consultations expected to take place in the coming months.

Arunachal Pradesh has already initiated a ropeway project in select districts to address connectivity gaps.

In Tawang, a high-altitude ropeway connects the Tawang Monastery and Gyangyong Ani Gonpa, while the ropeway project in Itanagar, which is in the final stages of planning, is aimed at improving urban infrastructure. (PTI)

