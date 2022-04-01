GMC Polls Postponed To April 22 After Pleas From Political Parties

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 31: The State Election Commission, Assam on Thursday rescheduled the polling date of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Election 2022 from April 19 to April 22.

Immediately after announcement of the schedule of the election, political parties and social organisations submitted representations and memorandums to the commission praying for postponement of the date of poll as the same falls within the seven days period of forthcoming Bohag Bihu festival in the state.

“In view of the developments, a meeting was convened with the political parties on March 31 in the office of the Assam State Election Commission to discuss representations, memorandums of the political parties in detail regarding postponement of the date of poll and counting. There was consensus amongst the participants to postpone the poll by a few days to honour and celebrate the Bohag Bihu,” State Election Commission officials said.

“The State Election Commission, Assam having considered the Bohag Bihu being the main cultural festival of Assam and the date of poll falls within the 7 (seven) days period of Bohag Bihu Festival, revises the date of poll and counting of GMC Election, 2022,” it added.

As per the new revised dates, now voting will be held on April 22 and counting to be done on April 24, 2022.

The polling will be held for 60 seats, out of which 50% seats will be reserved for women.

For the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in place of paper ballots for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls.