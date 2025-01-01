Gopinath Bordoloi Memorial, Mini ISBT inaugurated in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began the new year with a series of significant inaugurations aimed at honouring the state’s legacy and improving its infrastructure, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

At Nabagraha in Krishna Nagar, Guwahati, Sarma inaugurated a memorial dedicated to Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and his wife, Surabala Bordoloi.

The renovated Shantisthal, a tribute to Assam’s first Chief Minister and his enduring contributions, has been enhanced with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore.

Meanwhile, the memorial now features a library offering insights into the life and legacy of Gopinath Bordoloi, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern Assam.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Several projects are underway in Guwahati. Once completed, the city will take on a new look.”

Additionally, the memorial is expected to become an important center for education and reflection on the life of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping Assam’s future.

Later, the Chief Minister proceeded to Khanapara to inaugurate a Mini Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and flagged off 56 electric buses, marking a step towards realizing the state’s vision of eco-friendly public transport.

Additionally, the Mini ISBT is designed to streamline travel within and beyond the state, providing modern amenities for passengers.