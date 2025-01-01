23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
type here...

Gopinath Bordoloi Memorial, Mini ISBT inaugurated in Guwahati

GuwahatiAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began the new year with a series of significant inaugurations aimed at honouring the state’s legacy and improving its infrastructure, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

At Nabagraha in Krishna Nagar, Guwahati, Sarma inaugurated a memorial dedicated to Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi and his wife, Surabala Bordoloi.

Related Posts:

Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
View all stories

The renovated Shantisthal, a tribute to Assam’s first Chief Minister and his enduring contributions, has been enhanced with modern facilities at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore.

Meanwhile, the memorial now features a library offering insights into the life and legacy of Gopinath Bordoloi, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern Assam.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Several projects are underway in Guwahati. Once completed, the city will take on a new look.”

- Advertisement -
https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1874340081613537506

Additionally, the memorial is expected to become an important center for education and reflection on the life of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping Assam’s future.

Later, the Chief Minister proceeded to Khanapara to inaugurate a Mini Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and flagged off 56 electric buses, marking a step towards realizing the state’s vision of eco-friendly public transport.

Additionally, the Mini ISBT is designed to streamline travel within and beyond the state, providing modern amenities for passengers.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1874327155091333424?t=ia6oCP6q7xQfaexdZKXgCA&s=19

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BSF Guwahati rescues pregnant woman, transfers to hospital

The Hills Times -
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon