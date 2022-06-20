Gossaigaon MLA Jiron Basumatary Takes Stock Of Flood-Hit Families In Ballamjhora

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, June 19: Jiron Basumatary, MLA 28 Gossaigaon LAC along with SDO-Civil cum ADC, i/c, Gossaigaon, Masanda Pertin on Friday visited the flood-hit families at Ballamjhora Forest village, Sengmari, Gritingkakuti and Simultapu Block falling under Gossaigaon sub-division and assured all possible help.

Around 398 people from 92 households have been stranded in Ballamjhora due to incessant rain and are sheltered at Ballamjhora Bazar Shed. As a precautionary measure, immediate assistance has been assured like-PHE department arranged supply of pure drinking water for the flood affected people and a medical team was arranged for health-related issues.

Somnath Narzary, UPPL Youth Wing president, provided relief materials which include rice, pulse, mustard oil, salt, biscuits, etc., to the affected families in Ballamjhora.

The flood hit areas were also inspected by Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society joint secretary, Probeswar Basumatary; Raimona Western Range i/c, Biswajit Basumatary; Members of Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society, RGES, president Sugustine Borgoyary and local leaders.

Information received from Raimona National Park authority states that no animal was affected in the recent flood in the area and Raimona Golden Langur Eco-Tourism Society is patrolling day and night for the safety of the animals.