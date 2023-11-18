Governor flags off North East on Wheels Bike Expedition

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the Season 2 of the North East on

Wheels Bike Expedition at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The bike expedition has been organized by the Amazing Namaste Foundation.

A total of 45 bikers from across the country are participating in the North East on Wheels Bike

Expedition. They will complete the journey of 40,000 kilometers in two groups, ‘Falcon’ and ‘Myna’.

They will pass through about 20 districts in the three northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and

Nagaland. The expedition will promote ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative of the Union ministry of tourism.

The riders will also promote the importance of road safety among the public during the expedition.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria said, “The northeastern region of the country is very

beautiful and full of diversity with many tribal groups. The language, dialect and culture of most of

these communities are also different. Despite their differences people live together here, which

embodies the feeling of unity in diversity.

The Governor also said that the bike expedition would also help in fulfilling the objective of “Ek Bharat

Shrestha Bharat’’. The initiative would connect people living in different parts of the country, which

would strengthen the bond of unity in the country.

The Governor complimented the Amazing Namaste Foundation and wished them a safe journey. He also

hoped that during their expedition they would experience and appreciate the warmth of the people of

the Northeast and the unique beauty and culture of the region.