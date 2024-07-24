Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attends closing ceremony of ‘Anweshan Workshop 2024’

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 23: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the concluding ceremony of the ‘Anweshan Workshop 2024’ in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. The workshop, organised from July 12 to 23, 2024, across the Tingkhong legislative assembly constituency and Charaideo district by ‘Growth from Grassroots’, under the patronage of state cabinet minister Bimal Borah and supported by the MLA’s Educational Advisory Committee, saw participation from around three thousand students from seven centres in the constituency.

- Advertisement -

It may be noted that ‘Growth from Grassroots’ is a trust which is working towards providing educational support, fostering skill development, empowering women, and advancing employment and livelihood opportunities in the state.

While speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria praised Industry & Commerce, etc., minister Bimal Bora for taking such a step to encourage the students, “If you want development, it starts from the grassroots. You should do work that will be remembered by everyone. Every MLA should undertake work that will be helpful for future generations.”

Governor Kataria said that the environment in which students learn is crucial to their success. A positive atmosphere always encourages students to strive for their goals, shaping them into the future leaders of the nation. As the upcoming generation, the empowered students will define the future of India. He also hailed the trust for creating an enabling environment for human resources to attain their full potential.

The Governor also said that life presents many challenges, and students must meet these challenges with resilience and determination. He lauded the organisation for making significant strides in skill development, women empowerment, and employment generation. He also appreciated the trust’s role in addressing challenges of climate change; plantations such as eri and muga are especially praiseworthy.

- Advertisement -

Kataria also said, “The youth force, or Yuva Shakti, are the driving forces of our nation. I am happy that the trust is giving our students the right kind of opportunities to grow and realise their full potential, and contribute positively to societal development”. The Governor said that the trust is making significant contributions to different areas which have the potential to bolster the state’s and country’s development.

Outlining the importance of time, the Governor also said that respecting time is paramount for students. Proper time management is a cornerstone of achieving success. The trust’s efforts to nurture students from the grassroots level are commendable, offering them a pathway to advancement. The Governor also advised the students to dream big and work tirelessly to achieve those dreams. A capable student uses his expertise, wisdom, and knowledge for the betterment of society.

Hrishikesh Goswami, secretary of Assam Children’s Literature Trust, attended the program as the keynote speaker.

“The enthusiasm and interest shown by the students in this workshop, focused on educational and skill development exploration, have been encouraging for the organisers,” said Jahnabi Borah, chairperson, and Gauri Konwar Borah, secretary, of the Volunteer Trust, Growth from Grassroots.

- Advertisement -

Industry & Commerce, etc., minister Bimal Bora, MLA Lahowal Binod Hazarika, MLA Moran Chakradhar Gogoi, MLA Chabua Punakan Baruah, MLA Duliajan Teros Gowala, chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Rituparna Barua, secretary of Children’s Literary Trust Hrishikesh Goswami along with a host of other dignitaries were present at the programme.