Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviews healthcare & development initiatives

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, during his two-day Barak Valley tour, visited SM Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar, Cachar district. The Governor toured the blood centre, emergency ward, and OPD, taking stock of the available facilities.

Assessing the demand and supply of the blood bank, the Governor requested the hospital authority to organise a felicitation ceremony to honour the altruistic donors whose contributions have saved countless lives. He observed the patient registration process and the quality of healthcare provided in the emergency ward, interacting with patients to ensure their well-being and assess the adequacy of amenities. Additionally, he inspected the patient ward, emphasising the importance of hygiene.

At the OPD, the Governor reviewed registration procedures and medication availability, advocating for a token-based registration system for patient and hospital convenience. He also inquired about the hospital’s future expansion plans to meet growing patient needs.

Subsequently, the Governor visited a dwelling house constructed under the PMAY-G scheme in Udharbond Gaon Panchayat, interacting with beneficiaries to understand the transformative impact of their new homes. He also assessed water and sanitation facilities, highlighting their significance in promoting dignified living standards.

Later, Governor Kataria visited the Salganga Gaon Panchayat Office, reviewing the financial utilisation by the panchayat, including the enrollment status of the MNREGA scheme within its jurisdiction.