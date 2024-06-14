Biswanath Chariali Celebrates World Blood Donors’ Day with Awareness Meet and Felicitation Program

HT Digital

June 14, Friday: In a significant event marking World Blood Donors’ Day, the Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital hosted an awareness meet and a felicitation program on Thursday. Organized by the Blood Bank of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital in collaboration with the Biswanath district administration, the event took place in the hospital’s conference hall, bringing together a diverse group of attendees dedicated to promoting the vital cause of blood donation.

The event was graced by the presence of several notable figures, including Additional District Commissioner Dhruvajyoti Das, Joint Director of Health Services for Biswanath Dr. J.N. Medoc, Chief Medical Officer Dr. J.C. Be, Superintendent of Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital Dr. Jonali Gogoi, Sub Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Eliza Deka, Biswanath Municipality Chairman Amarjyoti Borthakur, and representatives from various social organizations and media outlets.

Throughout the program, speakers underscored the critical importance of blood donation and urged the public to participate voluntarily in this life-saving activity. Dr. Gunjan Pathak, in charge of the blood bank, conducted the event, emphasizing the collective responsibility of the community to support blood donation initiatives for the benefit of the broader society.

One of the highlights of the event was the felicitation of several dedicated blood donors. Among those honored were Additional Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, Kulendra Nath Deka, a social group, and five other individual donors. These acknowledgments served to recognize and celebrate the selfless contributions of those who regularly donate blood, thereby playing a crucial role in saving lives.

In conjunction with the Biswanath Chariali event, another noteworthy blood donation drive was organized by the Udayak Project of the Border Roads Organization in Doomdooma Town. This camp, held on Tuesday, coincided with the project’s 34th Raising Day and World Blood Donor Day. The Chief Engineer of the Udayak Project, Rajiv Sharma, inaugurated the camp, which saw active participation from eight different teams. These teams represented various units, including the Headquarters Udayak Project, National Technical Research Organization, Aeronautical Research Centre, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 1 Vikas, 48 Border Roads Task Force, and 752 Border Roads Task Force under the Udayak Project.

The participation of such a wide array of organizations in the blood donation camp highlights the collective effort and commitment towards promoting blood donation. These camps are essential not only for replenishing blood banks but also for raising awareness about the ongoing need for blood donors. Each contribution plays a significant role in emergency medical situations, surgeries, and for patients suffering from severe medical conditions requiring blood transfusions.

World Blood Donors’ Day serves as a crucial reminder of the continuous need for safe blood and blood products. The day’s events, including those in Biswanath Chariali and Doomdooma, exemplify the power of community involvement in supporting healthcare systems. By honoring donors and encouraging new participants, these programs aim to sustain the blood supply and ensure that hospitals can meet the needs of patients in critical conditions.

Moreover, the focus on voluntary blood donation is pivotal. Voluntary, unpaid blood donors are essential for maintaining a stable and safe blood supply. These donors are motivated purely by the desire to help others, which contributes significantly to the quality and safety of the blood collected. Campaigns and events like the ones held in Biswanath Chariali and Doomdooma play a vital role in educating the public about the importance of regular blood donation and dispelling myths and misconceptions about the process.

The efforts of the Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital, the Biswanath district administration, and organizations like the Udayak Project are commendable. Their initiatives ensure that the spirit of World Blood Donors’ Day is celebrated with purpose and impact. As these programs continue to grow and evolve, they will undoubtedly contribute to a more robust and reliable blood donation culture in Assam and beyond.

In conclusion, the celebration of World Blood Donors’ Day in Biswanath Chariali was a testament to the community’s commitment to healthcare and altruism. The awareness meet and felicitation program, along with the blood donation camp organized by the Udayak Project, highlight the importance of blood donation and honor those who contribute selflessly to this noble cause. As we move forward, continued efforts in promoting and facilitating blood donation will be crucial in ensuring the well-being of countless individuals who rely on this vital resource.