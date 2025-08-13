Govt announces measures for uplift of Koch Rajbongshi community

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a series of measures aimed at bolstering the socio-economic standing and educational prospects of the Koch Rajbongshi community while safeguarding its cultural heritage.

In a post on X, Sarma said his government was committed to “empowering Assam’s Koch Rajbongshi community with action, not just words,” and emphasised that the administration’s efforts were guided by the principle of working “for the people and of the people.”

He pointed to several initiatives implemented over the past four years to strengthen the community’s position in the state’s social and economic landscape.

One of the flagship projects is the installation of a grand statue of Bir Chilarai, the legendary 16th-century Koch general, in Bongaigaon.

Sarma said the memorial would stand as a tribute to the bravery and enduring legacy of the Koch Rajbongshi people, serving as an inspiration for future generations.

In a significant legal reprieve, the government has withdrawn 28,000 pending cases involving members of the community from Foreigners’ Tribunals — a step the chief minister described as a move to address long-standing grievances and ease legal burdens.

For development and welfare, the state has earmarked ₹80.10 crore for projects ranging from infrastructure improvements and skill development programmes to the preservation of cultural traditions.

Educational support has also been prioritised, with 22 seats reserved for Koch Rajbongshi students in 12 universities, 58 seats in polytechnic institutes, and 22 seats in engineering colleges.

According to Sarma, these provisions are designed to open more avenues for technical, professional, and academic advancement.

The chief minister said these measures form part of a broader strategy to protect Assam’s cultural diversity while ensuring inclusive growth.

“Our approach combines heritage preservation with forward-looking development,” he added, underscoring the government’s intent to balance tradition with progress.