Green Initiatives at LGBI Airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: LGBI Airport, Guwahati has taken up several unique initiatives to showcase the airport as a part of the place, incredibly enriched by nature and a magnificent gateway to the lush green valley of the country.

The airport has recently developed a total landscape area covering 7.5 acres of land, on and off the airport premises. A sustainable irrigation system for nurturing the outdoor landscape area is also being developed. Drip line system is currently being used for hedge plants and sprinkler systems are installed at the lawn area.

Recently, the airport has developed a polyhouse nursery at an area covering 500 square meters within the airport premises. The nursery has the capability of growing twenty thousand saplings and plants amongst which ten thousand are for indoor and the rest ten thousand are for outdoor plants of different varieties. A good forty types of ornamental plants are also being nurtured. Inside the polyhouse, a state-of-the-art sprinkler irrigation system is installed for controlling the temperature. The materials used for making the polyhouse are all environmentally friendly. The nursery will grow a range of plants for the use of outdoor and indoor landscape areas. Presently, the airport is developing a green wall, full of plants, covering 1050 square meter area vertically, abreast of the entry passage.

A flora and fauna garden along the exit road has also been coming up which will charm the passengers leaving the airport and entering into the magnificent north-east of India. Several animal statues are placed in the area that entertains passengers and passer-by with a real snapshot of Assam’s enriching wildlife in multiple sanctuaries and forests.