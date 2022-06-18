Greenfield Airport At Doloo Will Be Built Within The Next 3 Years: MP Rajdeep

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, June 17: “The land acquisition phase in Doloo is over. This time in a few days, the state government will make an ‘in-principle application’ to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Once the process is completed, the Greenfield Airport will be built in Silchar within the next three years,” said Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy while addressing media persons at a press conference here on Thursday.

MP Dr Roy has demanded that all the allegations of the Opposition be dispelled. He read out two letters in support of his claim. One such letter, which Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on June 12, to Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and another one, a reply from the Civil Aviation minister to the letter of the Assam chief minister.

It is worth mentioning that in a reply letter to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Thursday, Union minister Jyotiraditya made it clear that since the land acquisition process has been completed, the state government should make an ‘in-principle application’ in the prescribed form. Once the process is completed, the Aviation ministry will make the necessary arrangements to build the Greenfield Airport in Doloo.

MP Rajdeep answered all the questions raised by the political parties with very restrained and measured words. Besides, he also said that the development of Barak should be the goal of all. He also urged everyone to be vocal about the project which can be implemented without creating any obstacles.

MP Rajdeep further stated that the Opposition had complained that the rules had not been followed in acquiring land for the construction of Greenfield Airport. “They claim this with the help of ‘In Principal Application and Social and Environmental Impact Assessment’. But before the acquisition of the land, the opponents had signed the MoU by sending a representative or by appearing on the spot. They should know that the decision to build Greenfield Airport in Silchar was not taken overnight. In January 2020, an expert team from the Airport Authority of India visited three places in Cachar. The report was submitted about six months after the survey was conducted in Doloo, Kharil and Silcoorie tea garden areas. The 22-page report, signed by five experts, states that the land in Doloo tea estate is suitable for the construction of Greenfield Airport. A meeting was held in October 2021 on the issue. At that meeting, the Centre had requested the state government to understand the acquisition of land by December 21st. After that, the state started the process of land acquisition in Doloo. But due to some unavoidable circumstances and other reasons, the process started in full swing in April this year.”

The MP mentioned that proposal number 7.3 of the report clearly states that the land of the proposed airport should be free from obstruction in all cases. There can be no construction or anything else on the land. Accordingly, the government is supposed to make ‘in-principle application’ in the prescribed form only after acquiring the land and the state government is following the rules. But in the middle of all this, the Opposition is creating controversy by spreading propaganda. He further mentioned that ‘Social and Environmental Impact Assessment’ is necessary and will be needed when the project starts. Defence clearance will also be required at the very end.

MP Rajdeep said his only goal was to develop Barak valley and winning election is not the only goal of his life. It is not the political advantage that he will get by doing all this. He wants Barak valley to improve in all aspects. In addition to Greenfield Airport, he is working to build some larger projects in the area, including a multi-modal logistics park.

“One day, a large passenger plane like A321 will take off and land at this airport. Therefore, if more land is needed later, the government will make arrangements,” added MP Rajdeep.

In response to a query, MP Rajdeep refuted all allegations against the eviction drive carried out in Doloo. He said that no workers’ houses were demolished because no one had a house on the acquired land. As a result, the question of eviction does not arise. The administration has only uprooted tea trees and shed trees on the proposed land. Even then, the state government has given Rs 1 lakh to each 1,200 working families of Doloo.