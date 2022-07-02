Guardian minister Ranjeet Dass reviews flood damages in Bongaigaon

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BONGAIGAON, July 1: Minister for P&RD, Supply, GAD, Law & Justice and Guardian minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass took stock of the loss of the Bongaigaon district in the first wave of flood that happened this year. The minister reviewed the losses in the flood in a meeting held at the conference hall of the DC office here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, deputy commissioner Nabadeep Pathak explained and gave a presentation on the loss of flood and also the actions of various departments like Water Resource, District Disaster Management Authority, Fire and Emergency service, Supply, PWD(Roads), NDRF, SDRF, PHE, Health, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Agriculture in coping up with the disaster.

DC Pathak also stated that flood affected people were provided relief materials like rice, dal, salt, mustard oil, baby food and other materials like fodder for cattle, tarpaulin, candles, halogen tablets, sanitary pads, pure drinking water, toilets etc.

“Hot cooked meals for children and food items for pregnant women and lactating mothers were also provided by the Social Welfare department in the relief camps,” added Pathak.

It needs to mention that ‘Aie’ and ‘Manas’ rivers crossed danger levels due to incessant rain and discharged water from the Kurishu Dam which caused the flood in Bongaigaon. About 350 villages were affected by the flood and many people had to take shelter in relief camps.

The PN&RD minister Ranjit Dass asked the agriculture officer to manage sufficient quantities of paddy seedlings for the farmers. District agriculture officer also informed that 70 hectares of community nursery has been arranged for paddy seedlings.

Minister Dass also asked the joint director of Health to arrange for Mega Health Camps after the flood. The veterinary officer informed that they are arranging camps for animals at present and will also arrange them at the end of the flood also.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the actions taken by the district administration and other departments at the time of the flood and lauded the officials for their efforts and initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by the chairpersons of the ZP Bongaigaon and Bongaigaon Municipal Board, CEO ZP, DDC, ADCs, COs and the district heads of other departments.