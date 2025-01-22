17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Gunotsav underway in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

HAMREN, Jan 21: Elected leaders, along with teachers and department officers took part in the second phase of Gunotsav, West Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

 The elected leaders who participated in the Gunotsav in West Karbi Anglong are executive members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Prabhat Chandra Taro and D Ufing Maslai.

Minister Nandita Garlosa as an external evaluator visited Longre Basic LP School under Baithalangso Langpi Cluster where she was welcomed by the students, teachers and school management committee. She also visited Rongkhang Adarsha Vidyalaya at Kuthepi where she interacted with the students and teachers. The minister was accompanied by Rangkhang education block officer, Sonmili Bongrungpi and district commissioner Sarangpani Sharma.

Deputy chairman of Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd Arun Terang also took part in the Gunotsav.

It may be mentioned that West Karbi Anglong district under the administrative control of KAAC has 701 schools with four educational blocks, namely Amri, Chinthong, Rongkhang and Socheng.

