Guv, CM greet people on Eid-Ul-Fitr

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed their greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message to the people, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is a ‘festival of breaking fast’. The celebration of the festival is based on Islamic belief. It is a festival celebrated to mark the conclusion of the month of fasting.”

The Governor said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion for happiness and merrymaking which is marked by the spirit of universal brotherhood. “Eid-Ul-Fitr teaches us about compassion and love for fellow beings”.

The Governor also said, “May the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr bind us all with the thread of friendship to universal brotherhood to rededicate ourselves to the cause of humanity”. He also hoped that this auspicious occasion would further strengthen the bond of harmony and usher in a period of sustained peace, progress and prosperity.

In a separate message here on Friday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan. “Therefore, I greet the people of Assam especially those belonging to Islam on this auspicious occasion. Let this festival be an occasion for Eid prayers, charity, feasting, friendship and harmony”.

“I hope this festival augurs an ambience for joy, happiness and prosperity,” the chief minister added.