Guv Kataria attends 63rd foundation day of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the 63rd foundation day celebration of Gauhati Medical College (GMCH) in the presence of minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta at the GMCH Auditorium Hall in the city on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

During his address, the Governor emphasised that the foundation day of any organisation provides an opportunity to reflect on past achievements and celebrate milestones. He congratulated GMCH’s teachers, administrators, students, and every individual associated with the institution for their 63-year journey. Established on September 20, 1960, at the temporary campus of Ayurvedic College in Jalukbari, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital was later relocated to Bhangagarh in 1968, inaugurated by the late Governor of Assam, Braj Kumar Nehru. Over the years, GMCH has grown to encompass 600 ICU beds and 3214 general beds.

Highlighting GMCH’s vital role in healthcare and medical education throughout the north-east, the Governor commended its contributions. The institution has produced numerous doctors, specialists, super-specialists, nurses, and paramedical staff. Its strong academic foundation and healthcare services offer cutting-edge medical education and state-of-the-art treatment facilities.

The Governor praised GMCH’s dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledging the doctors and paramedics who served tirelessly under the leadership of the then Health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, now chief minister. He emphasised the importance of compassionate patient care and urged medical students to serve humanity with gentleness, acknowledging that patients approach hospitals with hope.

Governor Kataria expressed his hope that GMCH would continue to make significant contributions to India’s healthcare and medical education sectors. The event was attended by commissioner and secretary of the Medical Education and Research department, Dr Siddharth Singh, GMCH principal Dr A C Baishya, vice-chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Dr Dhruba Jyoti Borah, director of Medical Education Dr Anup Kumar Barman, and other dignitaries.