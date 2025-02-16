19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 16, 2025
type here...

Guv Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrives in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 15: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrived in Kokrajhar this evening to attend various programmes, including the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to be held on February 17.

- Advertisement -

Necessary prepration and arrangements have been made along the BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar for hosting the first ever Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly out of the existing Assembly House.

Related Posts:

A strict security vigil and deployments are made along the BTCLA House and BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar to meet a smooth conduct of the Budget Session.

On February 17, Governor Acharya will address the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly at the BTC Legislative Assembly House.

He will also attend the third convocation of the Bodoland University, who is chancellor of the university on Sunday (February 16).

- Advertisement -

On the arrival of Governor Acharya, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, officials of the BTC Legislative Assembly have accorded warm welcome and felicitation to Governor Acharya at Kokrajhar railway station this evening.

CEM Boro welcomed the governor’s visit in Kokrajhar -the city of peace this evening, who is staying here for three days.

“It is a proud moment for the whole of BTR that Kokrajhar is hosting the first-ever Budget & Assembly Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Ahead of the much anticipated and historic occasion, I am glad to accord a hearty welcome to Hon’ble Governor Adarniya Shri Laxman Prasad Acharya Ji to the ‘City of Peace’. We look forward to your guidance as we prepare to host this historic session.”, CEM Boro said.

Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

16 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways 7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling