Guv Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrives in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 15: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya arrived in Kokrajhar this evening to attend various programmes, including the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to be held on February 17.

Necessary prepration and arrangements have been made along the BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar for hosting the first ever Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly out of the existing Assembly House.

A strict security vigil and deployments are made along the BTCLA House and BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar to meet a smooth conduct of the Budget Session.

On February 17, Governor Acharya will address the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly at the BTC Legislative Assembly House.

He will also attend the third convocation of the Bodoland University, who is chancellor of the university on Sunday (February 16).

On the arrival of Governor Acharya, Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, officials of the BTC Legislative Assembly have accorded warm welcome and felicitation to Governor Acharya at Kokrajhar railway station this evening.

CEM Boro welcomed the governor’s visit in Kokrajhar -the city of peace this evening, who is staying here for three days.

“It is a proud moment for the whole of BTR that Kokrajhar is hosting the first-ever Budget & Assembly Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. Ahead of the much anticipated and historic occasion, I am glad to accord a hearty welcome to Hon’ble Governor Adarniya Shri Laxman Prasad Acharya Ji to the ‘City of Peace’. We look forward to your guidance as we prepare to host this historic session.”, CEM Boro said.