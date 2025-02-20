AJYCP memo to commissioner in Jagiroad

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Feb19: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) handed over a memorandum signed by its vice-president Jatin Deka and general secretary Dulu Deka to the Jagiroad co district commissioner Biman Das on Wednesday. The memorandum stated that the bridge on the river Kopilee at Jagibhakatgaon on Jagiroad- Morigaon road was inaugurated by the chief minister on February 1 and that the bridge was still not safe to travel.

The memorandum called for signs, large convex mirrors and deployment of traffic control police at designated places to prevent accidents at both ends of the bridge. The memorandum further stated that accidents have already occurred in the area. The AJYCP district advisor Jyotirmoy Goswami along with few members was also present while submitting the memorandum.