Journalists receive CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s gift

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

MORIGAON/KOKRAJHAR, Feb 19: The journalists who were recognised by Directorate of information & public relation (DIPRO), have been officially presented the chief minister’s  gift packages  by district commissioner Debashis Sarma at his conference hall on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by district commissioner Debashis Sarma, IAS. The meeting discussed about the responsibility of journalists towards the society, their roles as the forth pillar of democracy and the importance of sending true information to the people .He requested them to cooperate in government programmes. Several senior journalists of the district expressed their views on various issues of journalism, especially the relevance and impact of digital journalism. After the function, the district commissioner distributed gift packages to the officially recognised journalists of various media houses  in the district. The meeting was attended by Dipali Tamuli, Bhaskar Jyoti Bora and other employees of the district information and public relations office.

A total of 26 government-recognized journalists from Kokrajhar district were honored with a Gift of Goodwill sent by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a ceremonial event held at the district commissioner’s conference hall on Wednesday, Kokrajhar district commissioner Masanda Magdalin Pertin presented the goodwill gifts on behalf of the chief minister amongst the journalists.

The initiative was initiated by the information & public relations department, aimed to acknowledge and appreciate the contribution of journalists in the district.

Addressing the gathering, DC Masanda Pertin lauded the media fraternity for their commitment to truthful and responsible reporting. 

The journalists expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for the thoughtful gesture, recognising it as an encouragement for their dedicated work in the field of journalism.

“We extend our gratitude and sincere thanks to the CM Sarma who has wished a well-gesture from his end towards the wellbeing of the journalists in the state,” said a senior journalist in Kokrajhar.

