Speaker Biswajit Daimary visits BTCLA 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 17: A high level official team of the Assam Legislative Assembly under the leadership of speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary visited the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Katiram Boro, BTCLA speaker, BTR executive members Gautam Das, Sajal Singha and officials from BTCLA and Assam Assembly.

A preparatory meeting was also held at the BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr which has focused on the preparations for the upcoming one-day Assam Assembly Budget session scheduled to be held at BTCLA on February 17.

Speaking to the media, Speaker Daimary stated that all necessary arrangements are currently in process for the one-day session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. He also mentioned that the topic for debate during the session would be on “How to bring development to the Sixth Schedule areas of Assam.”

He said that the budget session is to be highlighted on bringing welfare and development of the region. He said that the beginning of the budget session is going to be held in Kokrajhar marking the first ever session of the Assam Legislative Assembly out of the assembly house of the legislative assembly.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro highlighted the importance of the one-day assembly session in the BTCLA for the welfare of the BTR. He emphasized that this session would provide a platform to address key issues affecting the region.

Boro also mentioned that the BTR government would be celebrating the BTR Accord Day in the presence of Assam chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 28. “BTR is proud to be the inaugural venue of the Budget Session 2025 of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which is set to commence on February 17, with the first day’s proceedings scheduled to take place at the BTC Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar. Ahead of this session, I attended a preparatory meeting with senior officials of the Assam Legislative Assembly and BTC Legislative Assembly, in presence of Hon’ble Speaker ALA Shri Biswajit Daimary and Hon’ble Speaker BTCLA Shri Kati Ram Boro “, Boro added.