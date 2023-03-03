Guwahati Airport Introduces New Luxury Business Lounge

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: A new business lounge facility was inaugurated at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati recently for the benefit of the air passengers.

The new business lounge was inaugurated by the chief airport officer, Utpal Baruah in the presence of CISF commandant LM Thakur and other senior officials of the airport. Baruah said, “The lounge will help us in making our airport complete with all the facilities required for a modern airport. We are marching a step ahead towards developing the LGBI Airport, Guwahati.”

Adding on the increased facilities at the gateway to the north-east, the Guwahati airport has initiated the new business lounge facility for the departing passengers.

The new business lounge is located at the ground floor SHA area of the terminal, near gate number 2 for the passengers. The new facility will provide a personalised service experience to the guests with great attention to details.

The new business lounge is open 24×7, and offers services including seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, flight information display system, etc.

Live refreshment counters and buffet meals for Indian cuisine with continental lunch are some of the attractions at the newly-opened business lounge at Guwahati Airport. Passengers can avail this service with all leading bank cards (as per the bank eligibility).

It covers an area of 85 sq mtr and offers seating for 35 guests at the same time.