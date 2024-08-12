31 C
Guwahati-Based NGO Launches ‘HaatiApp’ to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict in Assam

A Guwahati-based NGO has launched 'HaatiApp,' an innovative mobile application aimed at reducing human-elephant conflicts in Assam by improving early warning systems and promoting coexistence.

HT Digital

August 12, Monday: In a groundbreaking effort to address the escalating human-elephant conflict in Assam, a Guwahati-based NGO has launched ‘HaatiApp,’ a mobile application designed to enhance communication and coordination between communities and authorities. The app aims to provide real-time alerts and information to prevent dangerous encounters between humans and elephants, which have become increasingly common in the state.

Assam, home to a large population of wild elephants, has witnessed a rise in incidents where these animals stray into human settlements, often leading to casualties and significant damage to property. The NGO’s initiative seeks to bridge the gap between local communities and wildlife authorities by offering a platform where users can report elephant sightings, track their movements, and receive timely warnings about potential threats.

‘HaatiApp’ also features educational content to promote awareness about the importance of coexistence and offers tips on how to avoid and handle encounters with elephants. The app’s developers believe that by fostering better communication and providing crucial information, the tool will significantly reduce the risk of conflict and help protect both human lives and elephant populations.

The initiative has been well-received by local communities, who have long struggled with the challenges posed by living in close proximity to elephant habitats. The NGO behind ‘HaatiApp’ hopes that this innovative approach will serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges and contribute to the long-term conservation of elephants in Assam.

The launch of ‘HaatiApp’ marks a positive step forward in the ongoing efforts to address human-wildlife conflicts in the region, with the potential to make a meaningful impact on the ground.

